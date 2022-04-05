Tharisa appoints Pryor as managing director at Karo

THARISA Minerals, the platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer, has announced that Bernard Pryor has been appointed as managing director for its newly acquired Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe. In March, Tharisa announced that it had exercised its farm-in option and increased its stake in Karo Holdings to 66.3 percent. Karo Holdings holds an indirect 85 percent interest in the Karo Platinum Project.

Story continues below Advertisment

The JSE and London stock exchange-listed company said Pryor brings more than 35 years of experience to Karo. Tharisa chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis said the group was privileged to have gained Pryor for its team. “We are privileged to have Bernie join our team as we embark on this transformative journey, developing our Tier 1 Karo Platinum asset in Zimbabwe. His technical expertise coupled with developing mines around the globe ensures we have leadership in place that will deliver on our stated objectives. I look forward to working with Bernie as we develop our second high-grade, low-cost and high-return PGM asset.”

Pryor is a metallurgical engineer who has held senior executive positions across a range of disciplines, including project acquisition, evaluation, development, and construction and has run large-scale fully operational mining assets. “His experience also includes international commercial and general management, most notably in Australia, Brazil, west and southern Africa, the Middle East and Russia. Recently, Bernard was CEO of Alufer Mining where, under his supervision, its flagship Bel Air bauxite mine in the Republic of Guinea was developed and put into production,” Tharisa said. Pryor has also held positions as CEO of African Minerals Limited and Q Resources plc. Between 2006 and 2010 he held senior positions within Anglo American Plc as head of Business Development and was CEO of Anglo Ferrous Brazil Inc.

Story continues below Advertisment