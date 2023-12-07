Tharisa forecasts lower earnings due in part to falling PGM prices

Tharisa, the resources group listed on the JSE and in London, said in an update for the year to September 30 that headline earnings per share were expected to be between 27.5 US cents and 28.5 US cents, a decrease of between 30.7% and 33.1% compared with the previous year.

It said basic earnings per share on a fully diluted basis was expected to be between 27 US cents and 28 US cents, representing a decrease of between 47.9% and 49.8% over the previous year.