Tharisa fortifies downstream beneficiation leadership with first production of chrome alloy

Integrated resource group Tharisa has produced chrome alloy for the first time using a new processing method innovated by Arxo Metals, its research and development business. The group’s operations are critical to the energy transition and decarbonisation of economies.

The company said yesterday that it had produced produced 40 tonnes of chrome alloy “from a unique and proprietary process developed developed by Arxo Metals. The new process uses less electricity and helps the company attain its goals for a lower carbon emissions profile for its chrome production. Chrome alloy production has traditionally been produced by smelting chrome ore and producing ferrochrome, which is then remelted in furnaces and alloyed to produce various chrome containing alloys. Lucien Matthews, beneficiation executive for Tharisa, said Arxo’s new process sees this proprietary chrome alloy production requiring less power.

And with the recent signing of a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement covering the wheeling of renewable energy from Etana Energy Proprietary Limited, Tharisa is on course with its “drive for greener chrome from mine to final alloy” production. “This is a major milestone in our quest for maximising value for the raw materials we produce,” added Matthews. “The pilot facilities have allowed us to prove technical feasibility and provide a means for techno economic evaluations and improvements (and) our research in further downstream beneficiation using renewable energy and energy storage opportunities is moving ahead rapidly.”

Tharisa already produces platinum group metals (PGM) alloys and now with the commencement of the production of chrome alloys, the company is positive positive of the newer processes’ value addition, cost savings and job creation. Arxo developed the new proprietary processes to produce specialty chrome with the possibility of fine chrome recovery at the Vulcan plant which is already in commercial production at the Tharisa Mine. “Using a pilot facility it has proven the feasibility of the process. The first 40 tonnes of alloy produced using chrome from the Tharisa Mine has been sold to a downstream customer producing chrome alloy products. In the process of developing these PGM and chrome alloys, Arxo has created over 100 new job opportunities in the pilot facility in the Madibeng area of North West province,” said the company.

During the quarter, Tharisa’ PGM production rose to about 37 000 ounces from around 35 000 ounces. The PGM basket price for the period were steady at $1 391 per ounce, up from $1 343 per ounce in the previous contrasting period. The company’s chrome production increased to 410 000 tons from 402 000 tons. Tharisa has been buying back shares, with the aggregate number of shares purchased on the JSE since 2 April 2024 amounting to 242 143 at an average price of R18.98 per share. The total total cost, including dealing and associated costs amounts to R4.5 million although shares in the company slid by 2.23% in afternoon trade on the JSE yesterday to around R19.30 per share.