Tharisa maintains strong production and cash flows through third quarter

Tharisa Minerals said yesterday that it maintained strong production output bolstered by the favourable commodity markets, which ensured a healthy balance sheet during its third quarter. In its production report for the quarter ended June 30, the platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer said PGMs production sat at 42 100 ounces, at a normalised rougher feed grade of 1.65 g/t, with steady recoveries at 75.6 percent.

Chrome production was 389 000 tonnes, a 3.9 percent increase compared to the previous year. According to the group, a PGMs basket price of $2 677 per ounce decreased by 4.6 percent compared to the previous quarter, while the metallurgical grade chrome price increased by 39.5 percent quarter-on-quarter, at $247 per ton. Tharisa said it had a cash balance of $112.6 million at the end of the quarter, and debt of $64.6m, after an interim dividend payment of $8.8m.

“The increased cash has resulted in a positive net cash position of $48m,” it said. Tharisa chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis said: “The global macrotrends are challenging, but Tharisa Mine’s life of more than 60 years gives us a strong foundation and the necessary financial resources to weather the headwinds of a tough economic climate, slowing growth, rising inflation, and weaker commodity markets. As always, our focus remains on safety, operational excellence, and maintaining a low-cost profile.” He said this quarter Tharisa’s PGM and chrome output was strong once again, driven by the volume extracted from the Tharisa Mine open pit.

Production from the Vulcan Plant was steadily increasing to nameplate capacity, proving that Tharisa’s technology was working well, it said. “With our investment in almost 10MW of standby power generation, we have had negligible disruption to our operations due to the challenges at Eskom and the subsequent power curtailments. Notwithstanding the rail and port infrastructure challenges, the logistics team has successfully exported our chrome products via various channels and modalities,” he said. Beyond South Africa, Pouroulis said: “Tharisa’s growth strategy remains on track with the detailed engineering design work, upfront infrastructure, and placement of long-lead capital items for the Karo Platinum project continuing to progress in parallel with the finalisation of the financing options.

“Overall, this has been a supportive quarter for our organic and development growth,“ he said. Tharisa said the PGM market was holding up well supported by the continued tight supply-demand fundamentals of the various elements. “Slowing economic growth will influence the demand side. However, slowdown in supply and no major new projects coming online within the next 24 months mean any demand increase is expected to lead to price increases. Recycling continues to slow, requiring shortfalls to be met from the primary supply.”

