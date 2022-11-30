Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Tharisa’s shares surge as it expects bumper annuals

Tharisa Minerals expects its basic earnings per share for the financial year ended September 30 to rise between 41% and 44%. Picture: Supplied

Published 8m ago

Tharisa Minerals’s share price surged by almost 13% on Tuesday after the platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome miner said its basic earnings per share (EPS) for the financial year ended September 30 were expected to rise between 41% and 44%.

In its trading statement for the year ended September 30, 2022, the group said EPS of between $0.53 (R8.99) and $0.54 was expected, relative to the EPS of $0.37 a share for the previous financial year, and after accounting for the acquisition of a controlling interest in Karo Mining Holdings as a business combination.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) for the reported period on a fully diluted basis were expected to be between $0.41 and $0.42, an increase of between 7% and 9% relative to the Heps of $0.38 the prior year.

A production report for the period released in October by the company had highlighted lower PGM basket prices for the year, but higher chrome concentrate prices – both supported by a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate.

Tharisa is preparing its financial statements for the 2022 financial year to be released on or around December 5.

The shares increased by 12.63% and traded at R23 in intraday trade. At the close the shares were up 10.19% at R22.50.

BUSINESS REPORT

