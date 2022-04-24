The billionaire father-son team behind Carvana is losing wealth fast

Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a "uniquely difficult environment" in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. That's taking a huge toll on the fortunes of the billionaire father-son duo behind the Phoenix-based company.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ernie Garcia II and Ernie Garcia III have lost more than $11 billion combined so far this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Together they have voting control of about four-fifths of Carvana, whose shares had tumbled 60% this year through Wednesday before the company reported a first quarter loss of $506 million. The stock fell another 7% at 9:30 a.m. in New York. The younger Garcia, Carvana's chief executive officer, has now lost 60% of his net worth, or about $4.1 billion, since the start of 2022. That's a sharper drop than any other U.S. billionaire tracked by Bloomberg's index, exceeding the 46% decline of Netflix Inc.'s Reed Hastings. The senior Garcia's fortune is down 49%, or about $7.3 billion, though that's been partly cushioned by stock sales. He began selling Carvana shares in late October 2020 as they climbed to around $200 each from their pre-pandemic level of about $90. Over the next 10 months, he sold stock almost every day as shares continued rising, disposing of more than $3.5 billion in total, or more than a fifth of his stake, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. His last sale was on Aug. 23, about two weeks after the stock peaked at $376.83 and began a steep decline.

Story continues below Advertisment

A representative for Carvana didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Carvana, which offers a platform for customers to buy and sell used vehicles online, was among the companies that benefited from changes in consumer behavior during the Covid-19 pandemic. That business model is struggling as restrictions fade and vehicle prices remain elevated. The company said after its earnings report that it plans to raise $1 billion in a stock offering through Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. Garcia III is one of two investors who indicated an interest in purchasing as much as $432 million of the shares. It's raising another $1 billion with preferred stock.

Story continues below Advertisment

Carvana, like other pandemic darlings, has had a number of high-profile hedge fund backers. Tiger Global Management owned 7.3 million shares as of Dec. 31, while D1 Capital had 4.2 million shares, its third-biggest U.S. stock position. Other prominent funds that reported large stakes as of year-end include Whale Rock Capital Management, Marshall Wace and Sculptor Capital Management.

Story continues below Advertisment