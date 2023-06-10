The Dance of Influence: Unveiling the Essence of Responsible Leadership

By Ken Smith To build collaborative relationships, responsible leaders should be aware of how they construct their thinking in the moment around the cognitive intentions of "Influence," "Affiliation," and "Achievement" in their thinking. Ultimately, this awareness of one's thinking structure is the key to becoming a responsible leader, referred to as a ‘High Dynamically Intelligent’ leader.

“It’s always about how the leader constructs their thinking rather than the problem they think they have”. – Dr Darren Stevens. In the intricate tapestry of human existence, the unyielding desire for influence weaves its way through the corridors of power and leadership. From the expansive arena of politics to the dynamic realm of management, individuals are driven by the primal urge to shape events. However, the true essence of responsible leadership lies in the delicate balance between wielding power and nurturing collaboration. To embody accountable leadership, it is crucial to balance the timeless philosophical principles of goodness, beauty, and truth and maintain equilibrium between them. This article explores the profound significance of influence, the risks of unchecked power, and the transformative potential of responsible leadership. The Attraction of Influence:

In politics, the yearning for influence ignites the souls of those who aspire to mould public opinion, forge policies, and leave a deep-seated mark on the collective conscience. Words and persuasion become their most potent weapons as they navigate the complex web of governance. Meanwhile, in management, this longing for control permeates the essence of those who dare to guide and direct. They seek to orchestrate the symphony of productivity, inspiring and motivating their teams towards lofty goals. The eminent Greek philosopher Socrates emphasised the significance of goodness, beauty, and truth as the guiding forces for human flourishing. These principles guide leaders, reminding them of their significant influence on individuals, organisations, and society. The Risks of Unchecked Power: Leaders must be mindful of the dangers that accompany the temptation of power. Amidst the intoxicating allure of power lies a dangerous precipice where unchecked power morphs into a tyrant's crown. Leaders who succumb to the temptation of power alone, disregarding the aspirations and well-being of those they lead, risk sowing seeds of resentment and decay. A narrow focus on competition relegates individuals to the stark labels of winners and losers, stifling the collaborative spirit that propels actual progress. The consequences of such leadership can be far-reaching, breeding dissatisfaction, stagnation, and fragmented organisational culture.

Balancing Influence with Goodness: Responsible leadership involves more than just acquiring power and influence. Authentic leadership requires a commitment to goodness and acting in the best interest of others. According to Socrates, genuine goodness is demonstrated by promoting fairness, justice, and empathy for everyone. Leaders who prioritise the well-being and development of their teams by fostering a culture of respect, compassion, and ethical decision-making demonstrate a balance of influence and goodness. This is the essence of responsible leadership. Unifying Influence with Truth:

A path to balanced leadership exists, where influence finds harmony with ethical conduct. Socrates championed the pursuit of truth as a foundational principle in human existence. Leaders must seek truth through open dialogue, critical thinking, and intellectual honesty. Responsible leaders foster trust, transparency, and credibility by embracing truth in their decision-making and communication. They create a culture of valuing diverse perspectives, enabling collective learning and growth. It is in the embrace of collaboration, where every voice resonates, that authentic leadership flourishes. Leaders who foster an environment valuing the unique contributions of each sculpt a landscape of boundless potential. By embracing diversity and creating spaces for open dialogue, they inspire innovation and empower their teams to achieve greatness. Harmonising Influence with Beauty: In the pursuit of responsible leadership, the inclusion of the concept of beauty becomes crucial. According to Socrates, beauty extends beyond its aesthetic quality; it embodies an inherent attribute of truth and virtue. Beauty, in its essence, serves as a guiding force, leading us towards a profound comprehension of knowledge—the knowledge of the Good. Furthermore, it acts as a catalyst, urging us to appreciate our surroundings, igniting inspiration to evolve into better individuals, and nurturing a deeper appreciation for the world around us.

The Essential Balance: ‘High Dynamically Intelligent’ leaders can balance their influence with goodness while infusing it with the captivating essence of beauty and relentlessly seeking the elusive truth. This delicate equilibrium of qualities enables them to inspire others, fostering a profound sense of ethical conduct and ultimately contributing to the greater good of individuals and society. With a rich tapestry of interwoven principles, they embark on a journey that transcends mere imposition of will, instead paving the path towards a future characterised by the collective empowerment of all those who navigate the intricate threads of humanity. When influence is solely pursued without the guidance of goodness, beauty and truth, leaders risk straying from the path of ethical conduct and genuine impact.

Leaders who possess high levels of dynamic intelligence understand the fundamental human need for "Autonomy," "Security," and "Challenge" and are capable of directing this need towards positive outcomes. They also recognise the potential risks associated with unrestrained power. They prioritise collaboration, ethical decision-making, and responsible actions to empower their teams rather than imposing their agendas. They inspire transformative change and leave a lasting legacy. Ken Smith is a developmentalist and one of the founding members of the Institute for Adult Development UK. ** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of Independent Media or IOL.