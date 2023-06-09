The evolution of mobile payments: towards anywhere, anyhow and anytime convenience

By Charles Pittaway, MD of Netcash Now that the dust has settled after the pandemic, one of its most enduring legacies is the wider usage of mobile and contactless payments around the world.

Global research from Accenture shows that more than half (56%) of consumers surveyed are using digital wallets. Although card and cash usage remains high across the globe, mobile payments are becoming the preferred option for many consumers. Adoption has soared in South Africa, too, with consumers and businesses across the board looking for more streamlined, convenient and secure ways to transact.

This has been spurred on by trends such as the rapid growth in card-not-present transactions, online shopping and omnichannel options like buy online, pick up instore. Simplifying mobile payments With customers embracing a digital lifestyle, they increasingly expect companies of all sizes to offer them a choice of easy payment options. Mobile wallets are becoming popular with a customer who wants transactions to be quick and hassle-free.

Mobile payments makes life more convenient because the customer doesn’t need to carry cash around or capture card details across multiple sites and apps. To keep up with consumer expectations, companies of all sizes need to be able to support their preferred payment options. While mobile payment options such as scan-to-pay solutions are on the rise, some people still prefer to pay with cards or cash. Others may want to pay using instant or bank EFT, and some want to pay at a convenient venue like their local retailer.

Meeting the expectation of anywhere, anyhow and anytime payments used to be complex and expensive. In the past, the mobile payments landscape was highly fragmented. Businesses couldn’t easily support the numerous QR code and contactless payment options in the market, creating friction for merchants and consumers alike. But the payments sector has since taken great strides towards standardisation and ensuring wallet interoperability. It has also become a lot simpler to accept QR code payments, without the need for special payment terminals, complicated integrations with accounting and point of sale systems, or steep monthly fees and transaction costs.

That has cleared the way for even the smallest businesses to accept mobile payments. The benefits are significant. The technology can speed up the checkout process and reduce the need to handle cash, which can save time and reduce errors. Customers can simply scan to pay for goods and services, making the process faster and more efficient.

Mobile payments security and efficiency Transacting via QR code is also more secure than using physical cards. Consumers are still effectively paying by card, even if they don’t need to present the plastic. As such, they benefit from the protections the card companies and banks offer consumers and merchants. Removing the physical card from the transaction reduces the consumer’s exposure to risks such as card skimming.

Mobile payments also help businesses to increase sales. A seamless checkout experience encourages customers to complete their transactions. Additionally, mobile payments can help businesses reach new customers who prefer to pay with their mobile devices. By accepting mobile payments, businesses can tap into a growing market of tech-savvy customers who value convenience and efficiency. We’re just at the start of the digital and mobile payments revolution. Merchants that can support the customer’s expectation for a seamless and convenient payment experience across every channel will thrive into the future. Businesses will thus increasingly look for solutions that make seamless payments and acceptance a reality. Payments are a key part of the customer journey and can help companies to attract and retain customers. Today’s fintech solutions enable merchants to simplify the movement of money in their business, from presenting bills and processing the payroll, through to accepting payments across nearly any channel or instrument—giving them an edge at a time digital payments are a way of life.

Conclusion Mobile payments have come a long way and will continue to evolve towards anywhere, anyhow, and anytime convenience. Businesses of all sizes need to support their customers' preferred payment options, including mobile wallets, to keep up with customer expectations.