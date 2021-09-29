The famous Standard Bank building in Cape Town is going under the hammer, have you got a few millions?

“The Queen of Adderley Street” is getting auctioned off on October 12. So if you have a few millions, you just may own a piece of CT history. The stunning and historical property was built in in 1881 and was the base for Standard Bank for about 70 years.

The bank vacated the property in 2011 and since then it has been vacant, though there has been plans to turn the iconic property into a museum. Who built it? The landmark was designed by famed 19th century architect Charles Freeman.

Some of his other famous buildings in Cape Town include the Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square, that was built in 1878, and the Grand Hotel, that was built in 1894. He also created the first five-star hotel in Cape Town, that was commissioned by the Union steamship company but that is now demolished. Back to the Queen of Adderley…

Once finished, “the landmark in Adderley” housed Standard Bank for 68 years as the company moved its head office from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town. Picture: Aucor Property website At first Standard Bank said the property would never be sold as it held to much value, in terms of heritage. But alas they clearly have changed their mind and the property will go on auction in October.