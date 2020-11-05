The Foschini Group swings to half-year headline loss on Covid-19 impact

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African fashion retailer TFG swung to a half-year headline loss on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close stores in its major markets.

TFG, which is formally known as The Foschini Group, reported a headline loss per share of 91 cents in the six months to Sept. 30, compared to headline earnings per share of 531.2 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

The retailer also blamed the dilution impact of its R3.95 billion rights offer as well as the acquisition of certain stores and assets of budget clothing retailer Jet.

Trade was heavily impacted by significant store closures in April and May, equating to eight weeks in lost turnover, with lockdowns in the United Kingdom and Australia impacting sales further, it said.