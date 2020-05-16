The future of luxury retail after e-commerce restrictions lifted

DURBAN - On 14 May 2020, the South African government has lifted all restriction on e-commerce except for alcohol and tobacco sales, paving the way for many businesses to start operating again.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still raging and no clear timeline as to when our lives will go back to normal – if ever – retailers need to adapt almost daily to the new challenges. Especially the luxury retail market worldwide still has a lot of catching up to do.

A collective sigh of relief could be heard throughout the nation when the South African government announced late Thursday afternoon, that all e-commerce was permitted again except for the sale of alcohol and tobacco. South Africans, who have been cooped up in their homes for nearly seven weeks are grateful to have shopping possibilities again beyond just the daily necessities.

With the change of season, warmer clothing is more of a requirement, and many have probably read every book in their homes already twice. Many retailers welcome the chance to slowly gear up their operations again, just like restaurants did when they got permission to deliver hot food again. It will now also become apparent, which retail companies already embraced new technologies before the pandemic and which ones have some catching up to do.

Especially the luxury retail market, both domestic and abroad, appears to have been too complacent, investing highly in the in-store experiences for its upscale clientele. This strategy might very well be a thing of the past.