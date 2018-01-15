CAPE TOWN - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has applauded the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) team, under advocate Knorx Molelle, for obtaining an order under section 38 of the Proceeds of Crime Act against the companies that stole money from Eskom, Trillian and McKinsey and Co.





Through Salim Essa’s Trillian, millions of looted wealth were diverted into Gupta bank accounts, SAFTU said in a statement late on Monday night.





"We want that R595 million returned to state coffers with interest and penalties."





Through McKinsey and Co, R1.1 billion was corruptly paid to a multinational consulting firm, whose claims to be governance experts stands exposed, the union said.





"They have shown themselves in South Africa to be enablers of elite looting. We want this money paid back with interest and penalties."





SAFTU also applauded AFU action against the Gupta-linked Estina company in the Free State.





In October, SAFTU laid criminal charges against Trillian and its shareholders.





Since then the organisation has actively engaged with the AFU team through their lawyers to provide whatever assistance they needed to bring this order to pass.





"We were pleased to find other organisations such as OUTA and PPLAAF doing the same work alongside us."





"We have been aware of the order since last year but have kept mum to allow the tracing of assets to take place effectively."





SAFTU is however concerned that the order took one whole month to execute after being granted by Judge Murphy on 15 December 2017.





They are calling on the curator to move with speed now.





-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE