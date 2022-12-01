The oldest pub in SA is on the market - Would you buy a part of SA history for R14 million?

Are you looking for your next property investment? Or, perhaps you want to own a part of South African history? The Pig & Whistle in Bathurst in the Eastern Cape may be your chance to leave the big city and choose a new investment adventure.

A BIT OF HISTORY According to the the Pig and Whistle website, the establishment was built by a settler named Thomas Hartley, who settled in Cumber in 1820 and put down roots in Bathurst. He built a forge and a house in the early 1820s, and by 1832, he had also opened an inn.

The inn back then was billed as "Subscription Rooms for Gentlemen". Hartley's death in 1840 led to his widow, Sarah, taking over the inn, and under her leadership, it flourished. The Pig and Whistle. Image via Instagram AN INVESTMENT

The Pig and Whistle is known for being the oldest continuous pub in South Africa, and according to a sale sheet, it “holds old-fashioned country charm and comfort”. According to the restaurant’s site, it is only a 15-minute drive from Port Alfred. The Pig and Whistle. Image via Instagram THE BASIC FACTS

ERF size: 1,800 m2 Buildings size : 1,310 m2 PRICE: R14 million

The Inn has 10 bedrooms and has been restored and furnished. According to the current owner, Gavin Came, the restaurant is a huge attraction and popular for its traditional English food and Sunday roasts. Now, don’t think it's just an old English manor that attracts an older, stuffy crowd. You would be surprised to know that the venue is a hotspot for SA artists. Well-known SA artist Jesse Clegg will be performing at the Pig and Whistle this January as part of his concert tour. Image Via Facebook WHY ARE THEY SELLING?

Owner Gavin Came and his wife have had the Pig and Whistle since 2011 and told Business Report that they are reluctant sellers, in that they love the place and it holds a special place in their hearts. Came said that the business is extremely profitable, and this past financial year has been one for the books. Since taking over the establishment, the family has grown the turnover of the business three and half times over. In a little over a decade, the place has grown and is part of their lives, but Came is transitioning into the next phase of his life and would like to had the reins over to another family or worthy pioneer.