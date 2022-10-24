The Re.Bag.Re.Use bags international award

Earlier this month, the Re.Bag.Re.Use initiative that started in Hout Bay, Cape Town, received international recognition and was awarded the co-winner spot at the ECCO International Communications Network 2022 Awards. The purpose of Re.Bag.Re.Use is to give people the opportunity to put bread on the table by using their skills to crochet products from upcycled plastic, minimising plastic accumulation in the environment and keeping it out of landfill.

When Re.Bag.Re.Use products are sold, it pays towards a cutter and a crocheter from the local community. A percentage also gets donated to a local charity; the Neighbourhood Old Age Home and the Rotary Club of Newlands, who are the main beneficiaries. "This project from South Africa convinced the jury especially because of its social contribution for women in the current economic crisis and for the benefits towards our environment. We see this initiative having the potential to encourage more local entrepreneurs and businesses to start similar projects that have social and environmental benefits", says Christian Kollmann, Chairperson of ECCO International Communications Network

“Moreover, according to the jury, the project was accompanied by professional media and communication work that brought convincing results in growing the initiative,” added Kollmann. Regine le Roux, founder of the initiative shares, “What an honour to be recognised internationally. It’s a nod and the boost to let the team know that we’re onto something incredible here. I would never in a million years have thought that an empty bread bag would bring so much joy and have such a positive impact on so many people.” BUSINESS REPORT

