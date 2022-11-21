The Rohatyn Group to acquire Ethos Private Equity

The Rohatyn Group (TRG), a specialised global asset management firm focused on emerging markets, has entered into an agreement to acquire Ethos Private Equity (Ethos), an alternative asset management firm in Africa. Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group holds more than $6 billion in assets under management. and the New York based firm employs over 120 professionals in 16 cities across the US., Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Ethos, established in 1984, is an investment manager in Africa with private equity and mezzanine strategies of more than $1.7bn in assets under management. Ethos CEO Stuart MacKenzie said: this was “the start of an exciting new chapter for Ethos and the culmination of the strategic transformation we started in 2016.” Since then, Ethos had diversified its products, geographic footprint and sources of capital. “This transaction represents a compelling opportunity for us to pursue the next growth phase as the African arm of TRG, one of the largest alternative asset management firms in emerging market,” said McKenzie.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Incorporating Ethos will expand TRG’s capabilities and local presence during a volatile period in financial markets, giving investors access to one of the largest and fastest growing regions in the world, a statement said Monday, Since 1984 Ethos has made over 150 investments supporting South African and sub-Saharan businesses. Meanwhile, investment teams at TRG offer capabilities across public equities, corporate and sovereign debt, private markets, forestry, agriculture and infrastructure. Rohatyn C$O Nicolas Rohatyn said philosophical and cultural similarities between the two private firms were apparent from the start,

“We share a belief that multiple thematic cross currents -- such as private credit, renewable energy, digitalization, and agriculture, among others -- will anchor future investment priorities for investors." He said the combined firm woulds have almost $8 billion in assets under management and almost 400 institutional LPs (limited partners). “This transaction is a strong vote of confidence in the Ethos team and signals our intention to leverage its platform to drive growth and investment in South Africa and across the continent. In addition, TRG will provide the Ethos business with exposure to a new group of investors and further align our combined efforts with LPs to strengthen the foundations of capital markets on the African continent,” said Rohatyn.

