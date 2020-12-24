The sale of Burger King hits a glitch

Grand Parade Investments (GPI) today informed its shareholders that the date for the conclusion of the share purchase agreement (SPA) for the disposal of Burger King South Africa (BKSA) and Grand Foods Meat Plant (GFMP) has expired.

This comes after the investment holding company entered into the sale of the two businesses in February to Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) Africa Fund IV LLC for R670 million for Burger King and R27m for Grand Foods Meat plant was R27m.

However, the value for the sale of the businesses was revised down in September to R570m for BKSA and R23m for GPMP after the Covid-19 outbreak hurt the group’s earnings for the year to end June.

GPI was forced to reconsider its asking price following the pandemic as its earnings declined by more than 250 percent for the year to end June.

“Shareholders are advised that the date for the conclusion of the share purchase agreement in respect of the disposal has expired. The parties are however considering a formal extension of the offer while urgently negotiating the SPA. Shareholders will be updated as to the progress of such negotiations in due course,” the group said.