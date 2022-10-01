There is a new boutique-styled Pick n Pay in Cape Town

There is a new fancy Pick n Pay in Cape Town, ladies and gents. The retail giant added a new store to its already bustling portfolio, according to a statement by the company.

Pick n Pay has now opened its second store in Sea Point, nearly 50 years after it opened its first store in the area in the 1970s. The “boutique-styled Pick n Pay” is located in Station House – a modern development in the heart of Sea Point. The building was designed to provide guests and residents with the ultimate in convenience, according to the statement.

“The previous Station House has a rich history and we are excited to bring our brand’s rich heritage, but also renewed outlook, to this new landmark in Sea Point,” says Jarett van Vuuren from Pick n Pay. IT IS A SMALLER STORE The Station House Pick n Pay is a small store, with just over 2 800 products.

“While a smaller Pick n Pay, the carefully-considered range will cater to the needs of all customers, be [they] a Station House resident or hotel guest, a resident in the community and surrounds, or a visitor to the area,” says Van Vuuren. In terms of whether this will be the first of many stores to follow, Pick n Pay told Business Report that at this stage the company cannot say if there will be others. But here’s hoping..

It seems that it would be natural to have prices that are more on the high-end at such a store given its local. Pick n Pay however said that the Station House Pick n Pay is a PnP owned store so customers will be getting the same affordable prices you’ll find at any Pick n Pay store. QUAILISAVE STORES It seems that Pick n Pay is aiming to target all markets. The new Sea Point store will attract the more affluent consumers, while also catering to the middle market and other consumers.

In mid-August, Pick n Pay launched its new supermarket brand QualiSave, which is aimed at the growing middle class, amid fierce competition in the retail space. In May, group chief executive Pieter Boone unveiled a new four-year strategic plan, the “biggest and most important change in Pick n Pay for many years”, with its new Ekuseni customer value strategy. This aims to deliver group turnover growth at a compound annual rate of 10 percent, resulting in market share growth for the group of at least three percent. The retailer now has three banners – Boxer stores for aspirational customers on tight budgets, Pick n Pay QualiSave stores for the growing middle market, and Pick n Pay supermarkets for higher end shoppers.