CAPE TOWN - Three top executives are leaving Cell C according to a report by the City Press.

Here are the 3 top Executives that have decided to part ways with the mobile operator:

1. Chief Financial Officer Tyrone Soondarjee





Soondarjee was appointed Cell C's Chief financial officer, the 1st of July 2017. He took over from Robert Pasley.

Before joining Cell C, he held the position of CFO for the Sasfin Group from 2007 to 2010.

He was also a part of Deloitte & Touche in various executive roles.

Additionally, He was also an FD of TNBS Mutual Bank.

In his educational background, Soondarjee has a BCompt (Honours) CTA from UNISA and is also a CA(SA).

In the interim, Cell C's chief strategy officer Robert Pasley and COO Douglas Craigie Stevenson will jointly oversee the CFO function.

According to reports, Soondarjee is leaving under “personal circumstances” and will join a family business.

2. Chief procurement and property officer Sherhaad Kajee

Kajee was appointed as Cell C’s chief procurement and property officer in August 2012, after serving as the managing executive of procurement at Vodacom.

According to the report by the City Press, Kajee said in an email to staff that his resignation was for “personal health reasons”.

3. Chief digital officer Nihmal Marrie



Marrie was appointed as Cell C’s chief digital officer on 1 August 2017 to steer the digital transformation of Cell C and execute an aggressive strategic focus in the digitisation of the business.

Marrie joined Cell C from the Liberty Group, where he served as a divisional director and managed dHub (Digital Hub).

The City Press reported that Marrie was leaving Cell C to “join a global company”, but the company could not confirm this information.

Recently, Cell C called out CellSAf on its media statement referring to it as "baseless accusations".

According to reports, Cell C chief legal officer Graham Mackinnon said the statement is aimed at discrediting Cell C, and “misquoted Cell C’s submission and oral representations to ICASA in response to the regulator’s plans to promote BBBEE”.

CellSAf stated that during the hearings, “potentially fatal flaws, if not possible regulatory breaches” by Blue Label Telecoms Limited and Net 1 were revealed in their recapitalisation transaction involving Cell C.

