These are the top 10 companies to work for according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn has released its sixth annual Top Companies list, and for the first time, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa have been included.
The Top Companies list is an independent initiative run by LinkedIn’s Talent Solutions business.
The main aim of the the initiative is to identify the leading workplaces where professionals can grow their careers.
The Top Companies for 2022: The top 10 best workplaces to grow your career in South Africa are:
1. Standard Bank Group
2. FirstRand Group
3. WPP
4. Nedbank
5. Absa Group
6. The Coca-Cola Company
7. Investec
8. Vodacom (Vodafone)
9. Dimension Data (NTT)
10. Amazon
Markets included are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, UAE, United Kingdom, United States and debuting for the first time in Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Columbia, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Kenya, Portugal, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, and Switzerland.
LinkedIn Lists are fuelled by LinkedIn data (research and unique member data).
The methodology used to choose the top companies is based on seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression inside a company, and all based on LinkedIn data:
- Ability to advance: Tracks how employees get promoted both at the company and when they land a new position externally, based on standardised job titles.
- Skills growth: Looks at how employees across the company are gaining skills while employed at the company, using standardised LinkedIn skills.
- Company stability: Tracks attrition over the past year, as well as the percentage of employees that stay at the company for at least three years.
- External opportunity: Looks at Recruiter outreach across employees at the company.
- Company affinity: Tracks connection volume among employees, controlled for the company size, as a means to measure how supportive a company's culture is.
- Gender diversity: Measures gender parity within a company and its subsidiaries (Note: this pillar is not applicable in Japan).
- Educational background: Examines the variety of educational attainment among employees, from no degree to PhD levels, reflecting a commitment to recruiting a wide range of professionals.
To be eligible, companies must have at least 500 employees as of 31 December 2021, in the country/market, and employee attrition can be no higher than 10% over the prior 12 months (based on LinkedIn data).
It should be noted that only parent companies rank on the list; majority-owned subsidiaries and associated data are wrapped into the parent company. All data counts are normalised based on company size across the pool of companies eligible for the list.
BUSINESS REPORT