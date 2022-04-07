These are the top 10 companies to work for according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn has released its sixth annual Top Companies list, and for the first time, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa have been included. The Top Companies list is an independent initiative run by LinkedIn’s Talent Solutions business.

Story continues below Advertisment

The main aim of the the initiative is to identify the leading workplaces where professionals can grow their careers. The Top Companies for 2022: The top 10 best workplaces to grow your career in South Africa are: 1. Standard Bank Group

Story continues below Advertisment

2. FirstRand Group 3. WPP 4. Nedbank

Story continues below Advertisment

5. Absa Group 6. The Coca-Cola Company 7. Investec

Story continues below Advertisment

8. Vodacom (Vodafone) 9. Dimension Data (NTT) 10. Amazon

Markets included are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, UAE, United Kingdom, United States and debuting for the first time in Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Columbia, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Kenya, Portugal, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, and Switzerland. LinkedIn Lists are fuelled by LinkedIn data (research and unique member data). The methodology used to choose the top companies is based on seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression inside a company, and all based on LinkedIn data: