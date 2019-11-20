South African fintech Airbuy will allow South Africans to pay online for items that they have purchased using their phone number. Photo: File

DURBAN - South African fintech Airbuy will allow South Africans to pay online for items that they have purchased using their phone number instead of using their banking details to avoid being a victim of online fraud. Founded in 2017 the startup has grown from just a cool idea to an awarding winning innovation that is helping local online stores to increase their sales by accepting online payments from their customers who don't have bank accounts or those who are not comfortable with using their banking details when buying online.

This black-owned online payment alternative gives users the ability to use their phone numbers when paying online instead of using their banking details, which is safer and gives users the freedom and the comfort to buy online without worrying about being a victim of fraud.



South Africans have received Airbuy well since our official role out in mid-2019 and we very humbled by that.

One of the co-founders Njabulo Makhathini said, "We are helping South Africans pay online in a way they more comfortable with. We know with Back Friday and Cyber Monday on the way. Many will be doing their shopping online to avoid the in-store mayhem. We just want to help them pay easier and safer when they do".