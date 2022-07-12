This is how you can get R2 back on fuel purchases from FNB

This benefit would be available to customers regardless of a customer’s eBucks reward level and was in addition to what they would have ordinarily earned, the bank said.

With fuel prices rising to record highs, FNB said qualifying retail and commercial customers would get an additional R2 per litre back in eBucks for fuel purchases at Engen, according to a statement from the bank.

The qualifying criteria requires customers to pay for fuel at Engen using their FNB and RMB Private Bank Virtual Cards, and complete at least one online Virtual Card transaction a month at any merchant. Customers also need to load their vehicle on nav» Car on the FNB App to qualify for this benefit.

"Our Virtual Card can be linked to a credit card, fusion or debit card, and customers can also load it on FNB-supported digital wallets," said Ashley Saffy, Business Development Head at FNB Card.

"Customers who use our Virtual Cards have several options for making secure and convenient payments. This includes scanning a QR code with Scan to Pay, tapping their smartphone or a wearable device. Our iOS users can also link it to Apple Pay for tap payments while Android users can use FNB’s Tap to Pay. In addition, the Virtual Card can be used on Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Garmin Pay."