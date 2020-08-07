This school principal is impacting lives, one learner at a time

Stanley Allies, a principal at Bridgeville Primary School in Cape Town, understands that the vast majority of the learners from his school come from broken homes. As teachers, it is their duty to cater to the needs of every single child, or at least try. As a working class community, there are a lot of single parent households where the grandmother might be the caregiver.

At the heart of his work is the recognition of the varied and often difficult conditions most of his learners come from and the commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for their learning.

“To me, it’s about making a difference,” he says of the work he and his colleagues do. Part of doing his job diligently requires a partnership with different stakeholders to provide the necessary training to develop teachers and/or principals and to create an opportunity for everyone to thrive.

For Allies, he did not have to wait too long for a development programme to recognise the thankless work he does at Bridgeville Primary School.

Wealth management company Citadel has always had philanthropy at the heart of their business. They are committed to making a sustainable difference in the lives of many through their programmes.