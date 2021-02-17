This year might not be good time to launch a state bank

CAPE TOWN - FINANCE Minister Tito Mboweni might express more support to establish a state bank in the 2021 Budget, but market analysts are not convinced now is the right time. Earlier this month Mboweni tweeted the “cry for a state bank is loud, clear and urgent”, suggesting also that African Bank should be the platform for such a bank. “A state bank is a potential positive disruptor to our financial system. I support its establishment. Finance Kapital (sic) is fundamental to our economic transformation. No debate about that,” he tweeted. In last year’s Budget, Mboweni said the government was ready to establish a state bank, a retail bank operating on commercial principles. He suggested an amalgamation of various provincial and other state development finance institutions. In 2019, Parliament passed legislation allowing state businesses to apply for banking licences.

National Treasury did not respond to Business Report’s queries after six days, on what progress the department has made on establishing a state bank.

Questioned on their views about such a bank, Nitrogen Fund Managers portfolio manager Rowan Williams said in principle there was a place for a well run and efficient state bank in the market, but the poor state of existing state owned enterprises such as the Land Bank and SAA raised questions about the government’s ability to operate a new bank.

There were also questions about role the bank should play in the market, as the percentage of unbanked people in South Africa was low, while the failure of the R200 billion made available to small businesses for additional funding through the Covid-19 pandemic showed there was currently no appetite among these businesses to take up further debt if there were too many conditions attached to it.

Unsecured credit was also available in the South African market, albeit relatively expensive.

Williams said National Treasury’s funding capabilities were already stretched and that the cost of creating such a bank, of amalgamating other institutions, and the cost of funding such a bank, would need to be carefully considered, given that there were other state institutions that required funding just to continue operating.

Williams said he expected the Budget would likely focus this year on the funding of vaccines, controls on expenditure and infrastructure development.

Denker Capital executive director and portfolio manager Kokkie Kooyman said he “can’t see the market being excited” about a state bank. Valuations accorded to other state banks around the world showed “the market has little faith in them.”

The high cost of funding, the pressure on the government fiscus and other socio- economic priorities also raised questions about the wisdom of establishing such a bank at present, he said.