Thungela Resources acquires controlling shareholding in Australia’s Ensham coal mine

Coal miner and exporter Thungela Resources has announced the completion of the transaction to acquire controlling shareholding in the Ensham coal mine in Australia from Japanese-owned Idemitsu. Earlier this year, Thungela announced that it will acquire a majority shareholding interest in Sungela Holdings, which in turn will acquire an 85% interest in the Ensham business.

"Thungela is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent relating to the acquisition have now been fulfilled and that the transaction has become unconditional. The effective date of completion will be August 31, 2023, and Thungela will assume operational control of the Ensham Business from September 1, 2023," it said. According to Thungela, the acquisition of the Ensham Business is a significant step in its strategy to pursue geographic diversification. "The transaction will also allow the group to leverage its core capabilities in a commodity and mining method which it understands well while providing access to new markets and to the Newcastle export coal price," the group said.

Based on Ensham’s performance up to completion, the mine is expected to produce approximately 2.7 million tons (Mt) of export saleable production (on a 100% basis, at an average quality of 5,850 kcal/kg) in 2023, at a FOB (Free On Board) cost of between $110 and $120 per ton. "The terms of the transaction remain unchanged, save for the fact that the co-investors are required to apply not less than 90% (previously 70%) of all distributions received from Sungela Holdings to service the co-investors Mezzanine Loans and that the term of the loans is revised to 18 months, previously 4 years," it said. Thungela CEO, July Ndlovu said: “We are delighted to welcome our colleagues from Ensham into the Thungela family as they continue to build on a proud history of safe production in the Bowen Basin region of Queensland. We look forward to learning from them and also to sharing our knowledge.

“Thungela is proud to have concluded a landmark transaction with Idemitsu, a responsible and reputable owner with well-established processes and systems. The transaction delivers on our purpose to responsibly create value together for a shared future, and we will continue to support existing regional communities while also delivering superior returns for the group’s shareholders". The group said the transaction was structured to enable Sungela to benefit from the economics of the Ensham business, subject to certain limits, during the period between January 1, 2023, and the date of completion. "The determination of the economic benefit will be finalised over a period of up to three months following completion. The Transaction is also subject to customary working capital adjustments upon completion," it said.