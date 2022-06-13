Thungela sees 44% jump in costs as poor rail service bites

COAL miner Thungela Resources yesterday flagged a 44 percent jump in costs while poor rail performance continues to curb exports, putting a dampener on first-half earnings expected to be strong thanks to high coal prices.

In a trading update, Thungela said it had curtailed production to mitigate the impact of “inconsistent” rail service by South Africa’s state-owned logistics firm Transnet, resulting in a 14 percent decline in export saleable production during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year.