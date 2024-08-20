Independent Online
Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tiger Brands board extends tenure of new CEO’s contract by three years

Tiger Brands CEO, Tjaart Kruger. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Published 14m ago

The Tiger Brands board said yesterday it had extended the tenure of its newly-appointed CEO and executive director Tjaart Kruger for a period of three years to December 31, 2028.

In October, 2023 Kruger was appointed CEO and executive director of Tiger Brands for a 26-months period starting on November 1, 2023.

“The decision (to extend his tenure) is premised on Tjaart’s positive progress with the group’s long-term strategic turnaround plan, including the appointment of new executive managing directors for group’s six operating divisions, implementation of a new operating model, as well as progress with regard to the group culture and staff engagement,” the board said.

“The board believes this decision will provide leadership certainty to Tiger Brands’s multiple stakeholders and the necessary runway for the group’s succession plans,” it said.

BUSINESS REPORT

jsesouth africafree market economybusinessfinancegdpinvesting