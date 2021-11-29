Tiger Brands unveils new products
CHOCOHOLICS will be happy to know that chocolate and peanut butter have been combined in a new range of treats from Black Cat as part of new product innovations by Tiger Brands.
South Africa’s largest food producer said the new product innovations would add flavour to its portfolio. The innovations targeted areas that have become critical drivers for consumer buying habits including value, health and nutrition, and the growing trend to snack.
“We all need a little change every now and then when it comes to our daily menu. More options and loads more taste. But we also need the perfect combination of more value for less, added wellbeing and not forgetting moments of indulgence. Our new and exciting product innovations address all these expectations without compromising on quality, and even enhancing it,” said Becky Opdyke, Chief Marketing Officer, Tiger Brands.
The group said the products included Jungle’s new cereal bars containing less sugar, and a convenient diced beetroot variety by the KOO brand.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE