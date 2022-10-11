TikTok introduces new tools to help small business in SA

TikTok For Business has launched new advertising solutions in South Africa to empower small and medium-sized businesses to grow their brand on the platform. Its self-serve advertising solutions give marketers across the country the tools to tap into the creativity of the TikTok community, reach new audiences and optimise their marketing campaigns with an easy-to-use platform.

The platform that celebrates creativity and storytelling from its users, aims to give marketers innovative tools with which to create authentic, creative content unique to the app. More and more brands are realising TikTok's unique ability to reach and engage with a broader audience, and the launch of new advertising solutions for SMEs in South Africa makes it seamless, easy, and efficient for all brands to meaningfully connect with the TikTok community. Scott Thwaites, Head of Turkey, Africa and Gaming, Global Business Solutions, TikTok–METAP says: “Small businesses are an essential part of our community, which is why we’re continuously looking for new ways businesses can engage with audiences and grow. Through the new self-serve offering, small businesses can now experience the magic of TikTok in an easy and independent way.”

TikTok Self-Serve Advertising Tools The TikTok For Business Ads Manager empowers businesses of all sizes to reach their ideal customers on TikTok through a simple interface. With new creative tools and performance features designed with small businesses in mind, it's now easier than ever to start activating at scale on the platform.

Product highlights include: Creative tools: TikTok has a suite of creative tools that enable every marketer to embrace the creativity and authenticity of the TikTok community.

Everyone has the opportunity to tell their story, and TikTok's creative tools help brands represent the most authentic version of their brand. Flexible budgets: TikTok Ads Manager was designed for the fast set-up for every level of expertise. Flexible budgets allow businesses to adjust their spending at any time.

Performance targeting: Intelligent targeting can help businesses to get discovered by new engaged audiences. Business accounts: