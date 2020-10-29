TikTok signs first African influencer platform partnership

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – Global short-form video app TikTok has on Thursday appointed global influencer marketing platform Webfluential.com as its first partner for content creators and brands to collaborate in Africa. Webfluential is Africa’s largest influencer marketplace that connects brands to the right influencers to drive real business results. By means of this partnership, brands and agencies will now be able to collaborate with TikTok creators for paid influencer campaigns. This will be based on each influencer’s reach, resonance and relevance to the partner brand. TikTok became popular in 2018 but gained the most traction this year during lockdown as many used it to kill time while having fun at home, achieving its mission to “inspire creativity” and “bring joy” to people around the world.

TikTok said this partnership is set to bolster its position with brands in the marketing sector across Africa.

“We selected Webfluential as our partner in Africa to scale our offering to more African brands and agencies,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok content operations manager for Africa.

Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman said this partnership enabled creator-led brand engagement that is relatable and authentic, simple and entertaining, and allows brands to supercharge their audience engagement.

It extends the potential for brands to tap into the 1.2-billion-strong African audience to further celebrate creativity and storytelling, Silberman said.

Webfluential has access to influencers across eight different channels and a combined audience of more than two billion people.

Silberman said having TikTok as a Webfluential channel meant their customers and agencies would be able to work with top TikTok talent and boost the uniquely talented creator economy in Africa.

– African News Agency (ANA)