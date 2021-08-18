Timothy Cumming chosen to chair DRDGold after a search of six months

Cumming, a non-executive director of the company, replaces Geoff Campbell, who is scheduled to step down in December after 15 years at the helm.

Cumming, whose career spans mining, financial services and consulting, was appointed as non-executive director in July 2020. He founded Scatterlink, a local company providing leadership development and advisory services to senior business executives, and is also an independent non-executive director of Sibanye-Stillwater and Nedgroup Investments.

Campbell announced in January that he did not intend to make himself available for re-election on the board when his contract expires at the end of November.

Campbell said in January: “I have been a director since June 2002 and it has been an amazing journey. Together, we have built a very successful and socially responsible company of which we can all be very proud.