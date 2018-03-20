Court documents show that Match Group accuses former senior executives of utilizing tech that they 'learned of and developed confidentially while at Tinder' and applying it over at Bumble.





Bumble was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, a former employee at Tinder, who later recruited the dating app's rising stars Chris Gulczynski and Sarah Mick.





The world famous dating app Tinder has submitted a lawsuit against an online rival accusing it of patent infringement and stealing trade secrets

They joined Herd to start Bumble more than three years ago, according to CNN.





Herd originally left Tinder after allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, eventually settling out of court with her old company.





One of the key differences between Bumble and Tinder is that the former only allows women to initiate a conversation with their male counterparts.





Matche's lawsuit says it 'applauds Bumble's efforts at empowering women, both in its app and offline' and 'cares deeply both about its women users and about women's issues generally.'





'This case is simply about forcing Bumble to stop competing with Match and Tinder using Match's own inventions, patented designs, trademarks, and trade secrets,' it says.





