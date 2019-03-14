File picture: NS Newsflash, Flickr.com

JOHANNESBURG - Tiso Blackstar has come to an agreement with the Information Communication Technology Union (ICTU) to temporarily halt the strike planned for Thursday.



About 200 employees from the media group were expected to embark on the strike over among others "exploitation" and poor pay for journalists. However, the two parties party were now expected to go into negotiations.





Their plan to embark on a strike came shortly after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) issued a certificate of non-resolution, saying that the issues between the media group and the employees remained unsolved.





It was also reported that since the publication of news that employees at Tiso Blackstar plans to embark on a strike, the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) failed to speak out in support of the journalists.





The union was expected to release the formal statement regarding this matter on Friday, 15 March 2019.





The Tiso Blackstar group owns a number of newspapers including the Sunday Times, the Financial Mail, Business Day, and The Sowetan.





According to a source the union, represented by Moeketsi Lepheana, South African Federation of Trade Unions' Zwelinzima Vavi and other members met with Tiso Blackstar's Andy Gill and Moshoeshoe.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE