TLU SA president, Louis Meintjes. Picture: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - TLU SA, which claims it "has always sold the farmers point of view to government", is this week attending a Conference on Technology in Agriculture in Israel. In a statement on Wednesday the TLU SA said it visited Israel to gather information about technology in agriculture

“The situation in Israel has caused this country to look at ways to optimally develop and use the local agricultural sources,” said Louis Meintjes, President of TLU SA.

“Israel today can be seen as the leader on technological development for agriculture.”

The two-day conference in Israel was held on Monday and Tuesday.

Bennie van Zyl, General Manager of TLU SA represented the organisation at the conference

TLU SA said it regularly liaises with Israel about technology.

The agricultural entity said its relationship with Israel has in the past lead to many opportunities for TLU SA members to make well-informed choices over the use of technology to reach optimal profitable production.

“Technology is a given and every farmer should be applying it to the maximum in order to make beneficial choices regarding which type of technology to use,” explains Meintjes.

“It is always a difficult decision when you have to distinguish between which technologies will have a positive impact on the bottom line.

“Farmers should take care not to make uninformed choices and in turn make use of technology simply because it seems nice, instead of using it because it is a necessity.

“We are convinced that our relationship with Israel and their local companies can be of great benefit to South African farmers.

“We trust that established technology will in future be made available to our members more and more.”

- African News Agency (ANA)