TMH Africa achieves milestone certification from welding institution

CAPE TOWN – Rolling stock manufacturing and servicing company, Transmashholding (TMH) Africa has obtained ISO 3834 welding certification, awarded by the Southern African’s Institute of Welding. The company said in a statement that this was an industry milestone achievement for the company in less than two years of operation and it was the highest level of quality requirements for fusion welding of metallic materials. TMH Africa acts as the centre of excellence for narrow gauge rolling stock within the TMH Group. TMH Africa chief executive Jerome Boyet said welding was the backbone of the company’s manufacturing operations. “This certification is another confirmation of TMH’s commitment to international quality standards. This also rewards the skills of our South African welders and will help position our work in Export markets,” he said.

Boyet said through its 45 000 sqm facility, TMH Africa supported the revitalisation of South Africa’s rail industry by, investing in skills development of its people and ensuring that they are well-positioned to be competitive and deliver high-quality innovative diesel and electric locomotives as well as coaches in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

“This is a big step in our journey towards excellence but only a step. We are embarking on meeting the targeted of being certified EN15085 and like other entities in the group working very hard to get our capacities certified further,” said Boyet.

TMH is a Russian company headquartered in Moscow with international offices in Switzerland, Hungary, South Africa, Egypt, Argentina, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company incorporates 15 manufacturing sites and its international footprint covers over 30 countries.

BUSINESS REPORT