TMH Africa recognized as a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor

CAPE TOWN – New rolling stock manufacturer and maintenance provider, Transmashholding (TMH) Africa who started operating in South Africa in April 2018 has been awarded Level 1 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) status. Level 1 B-BBEE status is the highest achievable status on the B-BBEE scorecard and carries out initiatives that contribute towards the socio-economic development that promotes access to the economy for previously disadvantaged individuals. This is a commendable milestone and testimony of the company’s commitment to align its business strategy with South Africa’s developmental agenda, a company spokesperson said in a statement on Monday. The TMH business strategy globally is underpinned by a strong focus in building local champions and enabling capacity and capability through localizing in every market where TMH operates. “Whilst we appreciate the recognition of our contribution to the priorities of the BBBEE score card, we firmly believe that through partnering with South Africa and all stakeholders in the sector we can still deliver more impact in alleviating the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality,” said Jerome Boyet, chief executive of TMH Africa. In 2019, TMH Africa increased its workforce by 40 percent, reaching more than 200 employees today, according to Portia Maloka, a female artisan welder at TMH Africa.

“Being an artisan is not a man's job, TMH hired me as a semi-skilled worker and took me back to school at Sedibeng College where I studied till N3 and furthered my studies at the South African Institute of Welding. I love my work very much,” said Maloka.

In addition, TMH Africa is committed to broadening the economic participation of small, medium- and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) and ensure their inclusion in their global supply chain. One such example is SME Export, a South African company which was recently awarded a €30M order to supply 800 HVAC systems for passenger coaches being manufactured by TMH for the Egypt National Railways.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase South Africa’s expertise on a global project and we believe this project is in line with enabling the Africa Free Trade Area agreement,” said Johan Pienaar Managing Director at SME Export.

These and other TMH Africa initiatives are positioning the company as a strategic and value adding partner to South Africa’s pursuits to revitalize the rail sector, create quality jobs and deliver skills development and capacity to the rail sector.

