TMH to supply 1300 passenger coaches to Egyptian National Railways

The Egyptian railway system is the oldest railway network in Africa and the Middle East with a 5085 km rail network. The first line was opened in 1854. Rail remains the backbone of Egypt’s 102 million people and features as a key sector in the government’s latest robust infrastructure development plan that prioritizes rail, water, and energy. The Challenge Today 1.4 million people travel and commute by train daily, the plan targets to increase this number to 2 million people serviced daily by 2022. This will increase the network’s capacity by 30 to 40%. The Solution

To increase the network’s capacity, the Egyptian National Railways (ENR) is procuring 1300 passenger coaches from the TMH Group. This €1 billion contract is the largest rolling stock project ever for ENR and will be delivered over forty months.

They will comprise of 500 3-class coaches with dynamic ventilation, 500 3-class coaches with air conditioning, 180 2-class coaches with air conditioning, 90 1-class coaches with air conditioning, and 30 2-class diners with air conditioning.

All the above will be manufactured to be compatible with the continental and coastal climate of Egypt, and with a projected lifecycle of 40 years. They are manufactured at the Tver Carriage Works facility in Russia and at the Dunakeszi facility in Hungary.

In April 2020 we secured a €1 billion financing agreement for the 1300 passenger coaches. The financing is provided by the Hungarian EXIMBANK and the Russian ROSEXIMBANK with the insurance coverage provided by national export-import agencies of the two countries: MEHIB in Hungary and EXIAR in Russia.

A key highlight worth noting is that some components are being manufactured and sourced in South Africa. This is a testament of TMH Africa’s commitment to supporting the inclusion of SMMEs in the economic value chain by enabling their participation in global supply chains.

To date TMH has delivered 100 coaches to the Egyptian National Railways in 3 months which equates to an average of 1 coach per day