TNPA CEO disciplinary case snags on delays for more time

However, Transnet said proceedings had been delayed by a request from Silinga’s legal team to file a defence.

Transnet has confirmed it has appointed an external presiding officer who is a senior counsel at the Johannesburg Bar to chair the disciplinary hearing of its suspended Ports Authority CEO, Pepi Silinga.

“Mr Silinga is due to respond to the disciplinary charges served on him. The disciplinary hearing will be scheduled once his defence has been received. Transnet is hopeful that the disciplinary hearing will progress expeditiously,” Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said in response to Business Report questions.

Transnet indicated in June that investigations had been completed, as it officially announced the appointment of Bowmans Attorneys to implement recommendations of a forensic report by Fundudzi Investigators, which considered the award of a tender for the multi-purpose terminal at the Port of Ngqura.

Silinga, who has been on leave of absence since January, was implicated along with other managers in alleged tender irregularities in the port-fencing upgrade at the ports of Durban, Richards Bay, and Saldanha Bay reportedly ballooned from R80 million to R300m.