TNPA seeks operator for Cape Town Port's liquid bulk terminal

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) on Monday issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the appointment of a Liquid Bulk Terminal Operator for the handling of edible oils and compatible cargo at the Port of Cape Town. The terminal site is a brownfield development covering approximately 6,289 m², within the Liquid Bulk Precinct at the Port of Cape Town.

The terminal facilitates the delivery and dispatch of products via vessels and road tankers with access to common-user berths in the Tanker Basin. The primary cargo handled at the terminal includes high-flash products, such as molasses and vegetable oils. "The RFP intends to select a terminal operator that will finance, refurbish, and/or construct, operate, maintain, and transfer a Liquid Bulk Terminal to handle edible oils and other compatible cargo for a 25-year concession period. The terminal will play a vital role in facilitating the import of liquid bulk, a key commodity for South Africa’s basic food essentials. This ensures security of supply to local industries, contributing to food security and economic stability," TNPA stated.

“Appointing capable terminal operators is crucial for enhancing port efficiency, stimulating economic growth, job creation, and driving modernization. This concession will improve cargo throughput, optimise port utilisation and revenue generation. Additionally, it will attract private sector investment for terminal infrastructure development, ensuring world-class operational standards. The partnership will ensure compliance with global safety and environmental regulations, reinforcing TNPA’s role as a strategic enabler of trade and logistics,” Ophelia Shabane, TNPA Acting Port Manager for the Port of Cape Town said. The Port of Cape Town has 11 licensed terminal operators, of which nine are privately operated. A non-compulsory RFP briefing session will be held with all interested parties at the Port of Cape Town on Thursday, 17 April 2025, and the bid closes on 11 July 2025.

The TNPA has been on a path of recovery in getting operations to run smoothly. In March, the TNPA said it was moving ahead with the redevelopment and expansion of Bayhead Road to ease truck congestion and improve operations at the Port of Durban. Ben-Mazwi said they had made big progress through working with the industry to address the vessel backlog experienced at the Port in 2023. “It was a dark time, and we kept the public informed, and as of last year, we have significantly reduced the number of vessels at the Port of Durban. We put in various initiatives to address these challenges,” Port of Durban acting manager, Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi said.

“Last year, we bought seven new tugs, five of which were for the Port of Durban, to deal with marine challenges. It is part of a R1bn investment to address challenges at the Port.” Also in March, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) said it was embarking on an ambitious development programme that included procuring new equipment and expanding capacity at the Cape Town Container Terminal in a bid to enhance operation efficiency. Oscar Borchards, managing executive for Western Cape Terminals, said that TPT was working around the clock to improve efficiency.