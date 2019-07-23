Nando's FireStarter website.

Nandos has moved swiftly to assure all their customers, and specifically their Firestarters, that their data is safe. This came after Business Report published an article earlier this morning about a possible security breach. Read 'Attention Nandos: You may have a security problem' for the full story.

Nandos has subsequently provided more clarity on the incident.

According to the company, a link to a private Nando’s Firestarters survey was shared on Twitter in 2014. The details of the shared page resurfaced as a data breach, and the company "would like to clarify that this was not a data breach, and was instead a circulation of a cached (temporarily stored) page".

The company has yet to establish how and by whom the cached page was shared.

Nandos went on to add that this private link was shared despite their Terms and Conditions expressly prohibiting it. The company said they have reached out to the customer, who has indicated that they understand that this was not intentional.

As soon as Nandos was notified of the alleged breach, they launched an investigation and quickly confirmed that no user data is at risk

"Our investigation is looking into how one old page was cached, we have already requested that Google remove any cached pages, and will confirm once we are clear this has taken place", the statement said.

"Nando’s would like to assure all its Firestarters that their personal details and data is secure, and we will provide ongoing updates as our investigation progresses."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE