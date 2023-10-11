Tom Borman to step down as Orion director

During the past few months, Orion Minerals had undertaken a review of the board’s increasing responsibilities as it transitioned to a development stage at its copper and copper zinc mines in the Northern Cape of South Africa, its chairman Denis Waddell said yesterday.

He said, “The time demands and requirements of the board and its committees is anticipated to intensify significantly in line with the company’s rapidly growing and transitioning business.

“The Board composition review has also taken into consideration Tom Borman’s wish to free more time to focus on his other commitments and business interests. As Tom was due for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, Tom has decided not to stand for re-election and will step down as a director with effect from 10 October 2023.”