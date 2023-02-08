Tongaat Hulett appoints Dan Marokane as acting CEO

Tongaat Hulett has appointed executive director Dan Marokane as acting CEO. Marokane’s appointment, on March 1, follows the resignation of Tongaat Hulett CEO and executive director Gavin Hudson, with effect from February 28.

According to the group, Marokane holds a BSc Chem Eng, MSc Pet Eng and an MBA. “He has held various senior executive roles over the past 20 years in the oil and gas, power and agro-processing industries. “He joined Tongaat Hulett in 2018, and in his role of chief business transformation officer he has been part of the management team which led the turnaround journey of the company,” it said.

Tongaat Hulett said Marokane was appointed as an executive director of the company in November 2019 and was previously chairperson of the company’s listed Zimbabwean subsidiary, Hippo Valley Estates Limited. “The company acknowledges his valuable contribution to Tongaat Hulett, most notably his impact on the internal cash-flow optimisation programmes and the management of the company’s asset disposals,” the group said. It said the company and the business rescue practitioners welcomed Marokane to his new role.

