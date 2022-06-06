Tongaat-Hulett needs new funding options for a sustainable future

Financially stricken Tongaat Hulett’s (THL) future will likely rest with either its lenders converting debt into equity or recapitalisation by a major stakeholder, sources said on Friday. This was after plans for a R5 billion rights issue were dented on Friday. The rights issue was to have been underwritten by Mauritius-based Magister, which is owned by the controversial Rudland family of Zimbabwe, but a takeover regulation panel (TRP) investigation ruled against a key shareholder resolution necessary for the deal, THL said in a statement on Friday.

THL is in dire financial straits and said in April already that the rights issue may need to have been increased to R5bn from R4bn, as its debt had risen to R6.8bn from R5.8bn the year before, owing to cash flow being “considerably worse” than expected. The TRP did an investigation into suspicious share purchases by a business partner of Simon Rudland – Rudland owns substantial tobacco interests – just prior to a shareholder vote on the deal. The TRP said this associate, Ebrahim Adamjee and his family were “inter-related parties” with Magister, thus prompting the TRP, among other factors, to declare that a waiver for Magister to have to make a formal offer to THL shareholders, “a nullity”.

This waiver would have kicked in after the rights issue, and only if Magister’s stake in THL exceeded 35 percent post the rights issue. The TRP investigation was prompted by a complaint by the “Artemis consortium” of minority shareholders, who believe there is a different route THL can take to restore its sustainability, and prevent the loss of more than 400 000 jobs in northern KwaZulu-Natal alone, and some 25 000 farmers, 23 000 of whom are small scale farmers. Opportune Investments’s chief investment officer Chris Logan said: “The unpleasant reality is Tongaat still needs to raise capital,” and he believes an asset disposal is unlikely to raise sufficient funds to settle the debt obligations.

He said considering the serious socio-economic impact, some options still open for THL is a debt for equity swap with lenders or perhaps some other funder stepping in from existing or new stakeholders. A source close to the Artemis consortium said THL could still go ahead with the rights issue, if Magister has sufficient funds for a mandatory offer which he doubts, but some shareholders might also now consider the Magister offer tainted after the TRP ruling. “Tongaat may have to back away from the Magister deal. This is a time for level heads. It (THL) needs funding not only to reduce debt, but to fund key operational investments if the group is to be sustainable in the long term, and the potential socio-economic impact of a collapse of the group is massive,” he said.

On Friday, THL said it is “continuing to engage with stakeholders regarding a capital raise transaction and a sustainable solution. There is a positive commitment from various stakeholders who recognise the crucial social impact THL has in South Africa, and across the SADC region.” Meanwhile, according to reports, former THL CEO Peter Staude, ex-CFO Murray Munro, former Tongaat Hulett Developments managing director Michael Deighton, ex-Tongaat Hulett Developments planning director Rory Wilkinson, and former executives Kamlasagrie Singh and Samantha Shukla were in court in Durban last week, facing charges of some R3.5bn of fraud involving the sale of land owned by the sugar giant. Deloitte’s former lead partner Gavin Kruger was the seventh accused, who is charged with contravening the Auditing Professions Act.