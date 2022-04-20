Tongaat Hulett wants bigger rights issue as earnings plunge and debt increases

TONGATT Hulett, which faces financial challenges following management fraud in previous years, said yesterday it expected earnings for the year to March 31 to plunge at least 120 percent below the earnings of last year.

Further bad news for it’s shareholders, many of whom have been attempting to stall a rights issue they believe is not to their benefit, was that the proposed rights issue to recapitalise the group, was being increased to R5 billion from R4bn. The group said in a trading statement and operational update that it had expected to navigate difficult trading conditions in its 2022 financial year, but the impact of the unrest in July 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal had a much more prolonged impact on production, while the forced stoppages aggravated the neglect through lack of maintenance of equipment that had taken place over many years. “These challenges culminated in lower production, higher costs, and higher capital expenditure in the South African sugar operations,” the group said.

A 9 percent reduction in Tongaat’s overall sugar production, together with a challenging commercial environment faced by the South African sugar operation in the last quarter of the financial year, had put “considerable pressure on revenue generation”. Profitability was further impacted by higher costs for commodities, maintenance and labour. Restructuring activities and the recapitalisation also contributed to a “notable” increase in corporate office costs. In Zimbabwe local market sugar sales continued to grow year-on-year, but hyperinflation, and the dynamics between official and unofficial exchange rates, contributed to a higher proportion of sales being concluded in Zimbabwe dollars rather than US dollars.

Export proceeds also declined due to lower sugar production and import restrictions into the Kenyan market. The South African sugar operations were expected to report a loss for the financial year. The last quarter of the financial year saw a shift in the sales mix towards low margin bulk sugar sales to satisfy industrial demand, while cash-strapped consumers turned to “house brands” rather than the “miller brands”. The sugar mills had started the new season well until rains and flooding across KwaZulu-Natal forced the mills and refinery to stop production. The impact of the storms and flooding was being assessed, but there had been no significant damage

The increase in rights issue was due to a combination of the issues in the South African sugar operations, challenging property market conditions, extended timelines to conclude the equity capital raise and a higher level of borrowings. Rights offer proceeds would be used to reduce debt, and support liquidity requirements over the short-to-medium term. The Mozambique sugar operations continued to deliver solid results with higher revenue arising from strong local demand, higher refined sugar sales and improved export realisations.

The year-end net borrowings in South Africa increased to about R6.8bn from R5.8bn at the same time last year, of which R5.5bn was owed to South African lenders with the balance relating to trade finance provided by the South African Sugar Association. Lenders had granted an extension to April 29, 2022, on key debt reduction milestones inter alia the date to implement the rights offer and the step-up in the applicable interest rates. [email protected]