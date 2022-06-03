Tongaat Hulett’s rights issue plan awry after TRP investigation findings

Tongaat Hulett’s (THL) plans for up to a R5 billion right issue that had included Mauritius-based Magister, which is owned by the controversial Rudland family, as a potential underwriter, has crashed following a Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) probe. THL said Friday the Takeover Regulatory Panel had declared a “nullity” a key shareholder resolution paving the way for the rights issue.

Story continues below Advertisement

This had followed an investigation into suspicious share purchases by a business partner of Simon Rudland, who owns substantial tobacco interests in Zimbabwe, just prior to a shareholder vote. The TRP investigation had set out to determine whether Ebrahim Adamjee and his family were “inter-related parties” with Magister, the Mauritius-based company making the bid for Tongaat. The TRP investigation, which found that Adamjee was an inter-related party, was prompted by a complaint by the so-called “Artemis consortium” of minority shareholders.

Embattled sugar and property group Tongaat Hulett said in April its rights issue would need to be raised to R5bn from R4bn as its debt for the year to end-March had increased to R6.8bn from R5.8bn a year before, owing to cash flow being “considerably worse” than expected. On Friday THL said it was “continuing to proactively engage with stakeholders” regarding a capital raise transaction and a sustainable solution for the THL group. “There is a positive commitment from various stakeholders who recognise the critical social impact THL has in South Africa and across the SADC Region,” the group said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tongaat is Africa’s biggest sugar producer and one of the largest single employers in the southern Africa region. THL said a capital raise was a better alternative to asset disposals, which were unlikely to realise full value for the assets. “The TRP has concluded that the third parties and Magister are concert parties, and accordingly the shareholder waiver has been nullified as a consequence of the third party share acquisitions.”

Story continues below Advertisement

THL said Friday no adverse finding was made against it, nor was it involved in the third party transactions. It said however that the obtaining of an exemption from an obligation on Magister to make a mandatory offer had been a condition precedent to the Magister transaction. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement