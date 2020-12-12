Tongaat narrows half-year loss as turnaround strategy pays off

JOHANNESBURG - Tongaat Hulett said on Friday interim earnings loss narrowed as its turnaround strategy paid off while strong performances from all its sugar operations helped boost cash generation.

Tongaat narrowed its headline loss per share for continuing operations for the six months ended Sept. 30 to 4 cents per share from 383 cents last year.

"The restructuring and reinvigoration of our group over the past two years has permitted us to thrive in this challenging environment, supported by a leaner, fit-for-purpose platform from which to weather the storm," Tongaat said.

The agriculture and agri-processing company has sold assets, cut jobs and sought an equity raise to boost cash flow amid high debt levels.

The financial impact of Covid-19 pandemic on sugar operations was limited, Tongaat said, adding that uncertainty will still linger over the second half of the year.