Tongaat shares suspended on JSE

The JSE notified Tongaat Hulett of its decision to suspend trading in the company’s shares on Tuesday, a statement said.
Last week Tongaat said it had voluntarily approached the JSE and requested a temporary suspension of the shares due to delays in the publication of the Provisional 2022 Financial Statements and the Audited 2022 Financial Statements.
The JSE declined the request to voluntarily suspend the share.
The bourse said the basis for suspending trade would be non-compliance with the requirement to timeously publish the results, and because the integrated report could not be published by the due date of July 30, 2022.
The company said in a statement it expected trading in its shares to be reinstated once financial results were published.
