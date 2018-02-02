CAPE TOWN - There's no perfect way of choosing lottery winning numbers, but that doesn't mean you can't apply your own method. You can choose between a scientific approach, a mathematic one or even a random approach - you can never know where your luck may lie.

Let's explore four methods identified by wikiHow, which might bring about millions in your account:

1. Choosing frequently picked numbers

Most state lottery programs offer charts showing how often each number has been drawn during a given time frame.

There's no clear way to know if you should be looking up frequent winning numbers or numbers that come up less frequently. Look up both types of numbers and play sequences with a combo of both if you wish. However, in most cases, winning numbers that come up more frequently are likely to remain frequent winners.

Choose your numbers based on frequency chart and also acknowledge that each number still has an equal chance of being drawn.

2. Use the Delta method

The Delta Lotto method is a way to choose lottery numbers based on a statistical study of numbers that are next to each other. This information has been related back to winning lottery numbers.

It is based on research, but a player should keep in mind that there’s no guarantee of a win, should they opt to choose your numbers this way.

3. Choose numbers that are significant to you

If you believe in lucky numbers, they're probably digits that center around important dates or events in your life. These could be your birth date, house unit number, the day you met your spouse, addresses and phone numbers. Mix the numbers of significant numbers together.

4. Use random numbers

The advantage of using random draws is that winning lottery numbers are chosen randomly as well. So, it might be a lucky draw. Random.org has a number generator specifically designed for lottery picks.

If you still want to have a little control over your numbers, you could use a random number generator to choose individual numbers.

Use "lotto pick" computer generated numbers. Allow the lottery to choose randomly for you.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE