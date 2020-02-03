DURBAN - Given the anticipated tough year ahead, it is essential that SMEs take the necessary precautions to adequately protect their businesses against all specific identified risks by reviewing and updating their short-term insurance policies.
Malesela Maupa, Head of Insurer Relationships at FNB Insurance Brokers, said that when reviewing your policy, it is important to communicate with your broker and advise them of any new business activities or operations that may potentially affect your risk profile.to determine if there are any new risks that you should be aware of.
Maupa unpacks the top five risks that South African SMEs should consider getting cover against this year:
Cyber-crime
According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report, cyber-crime remains the greatest threat for businesses around the world, making it essential for SMEs to have this type of cover in place. Cyber risk is very broad, as it includes a variety of risks related to financial losses, disruption or damage to a company’s reputation resulting from data breaches or failure of its information technology systems.