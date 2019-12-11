CAPE TOWN – Great growth, together with the wholehearted enjoyment of some of South Africa’s finest wines, were the main hallmarks of the 2019 Tops at Spar Wine Show, which wound its way to seven cities around the country.
The show achieved a like-for-like year-on-year growth of 41 percent in exhibitor numbers and 25 percent in footfall.
Debbie Combrink, chief executive of the Wine Show, says in exhibitor numbers, Durban topped the charts with a 61 percent increase in wine estates at the show. Johannesburg had a 48 percent increase and Cape Town came in with 47 percent. In footfall growth, Durban achieved a phenomenal 43 percent increase and Cape Town 41 percent, with Johannesburg, which came off a strong 2018 base, showed a 31 percent growth.
She attributes the growth in part to “our strong marketing strategy that incorporated a larger targeted digital marketing campaign than ever before in our 14-year history and a focused PR campaign. This significantly extended the reach of the show, and encouraged many positive online conversations.”
The increased digital marketing efforts resulted in a 65 percent new audience, which contributed to the growth, and which saw the under-40 audience increase to 76 percent, of which 41 percent were under-30. Combrink comments that, “From the feedback and the figures, it’s clear that this new market is keen to explore wines and enthusiastically learn about them.”