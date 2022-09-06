TotalEnergies seeks production licence for block offshore of SA

The application was filed on Monday and “will be assessed for completeness over the next 14 days”, the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (Pasa) told Reuters in an email.

TotalEnergies discovered two large gas fields, Brulpadda and Luiperd, in offshore block 11B/12B about 175 km off South Africa’s southern coast in 2019 and 2020.

In March, the chief executive of Pasa said if TotalEnergies did not submit its production licence application by September when its exploration licence expired, the block would revert back to the market.

Developing the block is seen as a vital pillar of South Africa’s gas energy ambitions, with the development of the Luiperd prospect potentially connecting to an existing offshore platform run by national oil company PetroSA via a sub-sea pipeline of less than 100 kilometres.

PetroSA’s 45 000 barrel per day gas-to-liquid refinery in Mossel Bay is virtually at a standstill as production has plummeted due to dwindling gas feedstock off South Africa’s southern coast.